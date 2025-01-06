School closings: Major districts closed in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Ahead of the snow, several major school districts around the region announced closures in advance.

Here's a full list of closures, including private schools, government offices and more.

Washington, DC:

D.C. Public Schools will be closed today, Mayor Bowser announced during a news conference yesterday.

Virginia:

Alexandria City Public Schools are closed today, with no virtual learning. All in-person afternoon and evening activities on school grounds are also canceled.

Arlington County Schools are closed today.

Fairfax County Public Schools are closed, and there will be no extracurricular activities, team practices or other courses or activities. School Age Child Care (SACC) centers are closed, and homebound and home-based instruction is canceled. Essential personnel should follow their supervisors' instructions.

Culpeper County Public Schools are closed today for students and staff. Classes will also be canceled tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 7) for students, but it will be a workday for staff.

Maryland:

Montgomery County Public Schools are closed today, with no virtual learning. Activities, field trips, athletic practices and other programs are also canceled, as are childcare programs and community use activities. Emergency personnel should report on time.

Prince George's County Public Schools also are closed