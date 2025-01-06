Maryland, Virginia school closings announced for Tuesday

The first school cancelations for Tuesday are coming in. Public schools in Montgomery, Fairfax, Fauquier and Culpeper counties and Falls Church will be closed for another day, school officials announced.

Read on for more details:

School closings in Maryland for Tuesday, Jan. 7:

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in Maryland will be closed again Tuesday. MCPS offices also will be closed, and all activities, programs and sports on school grounds will be canceled. Emergency personnel should report on time. School officials said they're preparing sites to provide emergency food services and will share information on those locations early tomorrow morning. They said they haven't made any decisions yet about classes for Wednesday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

School closings in Virginia for Tuesday, Jan. 7:

Falls Church City Public Schools will remain closed Tuesday, as will their daycare facilities and administrative offices. All afternoon and evening activities will be canceled. School officials said they expect to share updates about Wednesday by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Fairfax County Public Schools and central offices will be closed. Extracurricular activities, team practices, middle school after-school programs and other programs on school grounds will be canceled. School Age Child Care (SACC) centers will be closed again, and homebound and home-based instruction will be canceled. Essential personnel should follow their supervisors' directions. Emergency administrative leave is authorized for all other staff, FCPS officials said.

Fauquier County Public Schools also will remain closed Tuesday, as will their administrative offices. All school activities and events will be canceled. Essential personnel should report at noon.

Stafford County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

School closings in Virginia for Tuesday, Jan. 7 & Wednesday, Jan. 8:

Culpeper County Public Schools (CCPS) already had announced they'll be closed Tuesday. In an update, CCPS officials announced they're also cancelling classes for Wednesday. However, Wednesday will be a workday for staff.

We'll share more school closing information as it comes in; check this page for updates.