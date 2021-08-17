More Rain, High Humidity Expected in DC Area

After heavy rain in some parts of our region overnight, more rain is expected Tuesday and through this week.

Storm Team4 is in weather alert mode as the D.C. area is set to see more storms.

Almost two-thirds of an inch of rain fell in D.C. in the early hours of Tuesday, Chuck Bell said.

There’s a high chance of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, including during the evening commute.

And that's not all.

“Plan for an abundance of humidity,” Bell said.

Temperatures will make it into the mid-80s but it will feel hotter.

Plan for rain every day this week, with some drying out on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 80s for the work week and may hit the 90s this weekend.

