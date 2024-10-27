Freeze warning in effect for DC, Northern Virginia and Maryland overnight Monday

It's going to get frosty overnight Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for parts or all of 18 DMV cities and counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday. They are:

Temperatures could drop to 31º. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The freezing temperatures will not last for long. A warming trend will begin right after that cold start. Temps in the mid-60s on Monday will be followed by the low-70s on Tuesday and near 80° for Wednesday, Halloween and Friday.

