Freeze warning in effect for DC, Northern Virginia and Maryland overnight Monday

It's going to get frosty overnight Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for parts or all of 18 DMV cities and counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday. They are:
- Westmoreland County, VA
- Spotsylvania County, VA
- King George County, VA
- St. Marys County, MD
- Stafford County, VA
- Charles County, MD
- Calvert County, MD
- Fairfax County, VA
- Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, VA
- Prince George's County, MD
- District of Columbia, DC
- Eastern Loudoun County, VA
- Anne Arundel County, MD
- Central and Southeast Montgomery County, MD
- Central and Southeast Howard County, MD
- Southern Baltimore County, MD
- Carroll County, MD
- Frederick County, MD
Temperatures could drop to 31º. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The freezing temperatures will not last for long. A warming trend will begin right after that cold start. Temps in the mid-60s on Monday will be followed by the low-70s on Tuesday and near 80° for Wednesday, Halloween and Friday.