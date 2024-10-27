Storm Team4

Freeze warning in effect for DC, Northern Virginia and Maryland overnight Monday

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops or damage exposed pipes

By Storm Team4

It's going to get frosty overnight Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for parts or all of 18 DMV cities and counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday. They are:

Temperatures could drop to 31º. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The freezing temperatures will not last for long. A warming trend will begin right after that cold start. Temps in the mid-60s on Monday will be followed by the low-70s on Tuesday and near 80° for Wednesday, Halloween and Friday.

