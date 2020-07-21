Extreme Heat Continues, Storms Likely Tuesday

Blistering heat and sweltering humidity will stick around for the next few days. On Tuesday, dangerous heat will likely be followed by late-day storms that could be severe.

Temperatures will be above 80° before 10 a.m. and well into the mid-90s by noontime. The heat index will spend most of the afternoon at or above 100° so be sure to limit any strenuous activities to the early morning hours.

A heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. south of D.C., including Calvert, Charles and St. Marys counties in Maryland and southern Fauquier, Albemarle, Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Orange and Culpeper counties in Virginia. In these areas, heat index values up to 105° are expected.

Storm Team4 has declared Tuesday a weather alert day. Do your best to avoid the heat, drink extra water and be sure to check on your neighbors to ensure they are also able to stay cool.

There's good news (for some) in today's forecast. If you liked yesterday, you'll love today. Afternoon heat index will be above 100° from around noon until 6-7pm. Take it easy out there. Have a few extra glasses of water. Some will be cooled by storms again this evening. pic.twitter.com/uhpe0J02GO — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 21, 2020

Thunderstorms are expected to develop during the middle of the afternoon. Storm chances are highest from D.C. to the south, though a storm could pop up anywhere thanks to intense heat and humidity.

On Wednesday, a very weak cold front will likely form a line of thunderstorms that will impact the entire region. Temperatures will still be in the 90s.

Those storms are forecast to reach the I-81 corridor around in the mid-afternoon and the I-95 corridor in time for the evening commute. Severe storms with damaging wind gusts will be likely.

Thursday brings another high chance for thunderstorms with the heat index again near 100°.

Temperatures will return closer to average, but still in the upper 80s to around 90°, for Friday and the weekend.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.