Severe Storms Possible in DC Area From Leftovers of Hurricane Laura

Showers and thunderstorms, some strong or even severe, are forecast to strike the Washington, D.C., area Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura move overhead. Be ready for heavy rain, flood risks and intense winds.

Heavy rain, floods, intense wind and a potential tornado risk are expected from what's leftover of major Hurricane Laura, which the National Weather Service now calls a post-tropical cyclone.

After a slew of thunderstorms flashed lightning and incited flood concerns on Friday, Storm Team4 is tracking more bad weather. Saturday is a weather alert day. See all severe weather alerts here.

Rain chances will stick around most of the day, starting with showers in the morning before more serious storms move from west to east.

The areas most likely to get smacked with strong storms are the around District and areas east of Interstate 95. Southern Maryland is likely in line for severe weather. The timing is looking like midday to early evening.

Muggy now with rain pushing in from the west. Expect showers through the AM & midday with some embedded storms. Some storms through the midday and into the afternoon could be strong, especially I95 & points east. Let me break it down for you now through 9:00 am on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Wi8hLwxtET — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) August 29, 2020

Storms could dump heavy rain totaling three-quarters of an inch in some areas and lead to some isolated flooding. Strong winds capable of leaving behind damage are also a concern.

Isolated tornadoes could also spin up. That's more likely closer to central Virginia, but Southern Maryland should stay aware of this threat, as well.

Expect overcast skies through the day. Any shots of sunshine could pump destabilizing heat into the atmosphere and make storms more intense, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

It will be muggy and temperatures will rise into the mid-80s.

The storms are expected to start drying out as the evening arrives.

After getting through a stormy Saturday, we'll be rewarded with a gorgeous Sunday.

The sun is set to come out, the humidity will fall and high temperatures are expected in the low to mid-80s.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.