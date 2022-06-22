weather alert

Weather Alert: Severe Storms Likely Later Wednesday, Flood Watch West of DC

Showers and storms, some which could be severe, will move north to south between 3 and 11 p.m.

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Severe thunderstorms are set to race through the Washington, D.C., region on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing downpours and potential for floods.

Bring an umbrella and rainproof shoes out the door. The morning will be dry. Highs will approach 85° to 90°.

Showers and storms, some which could be severe, will move north to south between 3 and 11 p.m. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert.

Storm Team4 is focused on two time periods. First will be a chance for storms east of the Blue Ridge and along Interstate 95 from 4 to 8 p.m. Then, watch for a complex of thunderstorms later this evening in the Shenandoah Valley and along Interstate 81.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A flood watch is set for areas west of Dulles International Airport, parts of Upper Montgomery County and along the Blue Ridge from 3-11 p.m. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

Around an inch of rain is possible in metro Washington. Amounts closer to 2-3 inches are likely in areas under a flood watch. The flood threat will be highest after dark, so take extra precautions when traveling Wednesday night.

Thursday will be cloudy and much cooler. Expect some showers, especially during the first half of the day.

By Friday, the weather will turn sunny, dry and comfortable. The weekend is looking dry and seasonably hot.

