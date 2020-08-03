Isaias Spurs Tropical Storm Warning for DC Area; Up to 6 Inches Rainfall Possible

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to batter the region with a torrent of rainfall and damaging winds on its trek up the East Coast.

Isaias regained hurricane strength Monday evening as it heads toward the Carolinas. Expect strong winds and heavy rainfall to make their way to the Mid-Atlantic overnight.

A round of storms unrelated to Isaias is moving through the D.C. area Monday evening. Scattered thunderstorms with torrential rains and damaging winds are expected to become more widespread throughout the evening into the overnight.

A flood warning is in effect for parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and the city of Fredericksburg until 10 p.m.

Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Residents and business owners began piling up sandbags and crews cleaned out storm drains Monday in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias. News4's Adam Tuss reports.

Crews in the region are stacking sandbags, clearing debris from drains and putting tree-removal teams on standby.

D.C. and surrounding counties in Maryland and Virginia are under a tropical storm warning. Tropical-storm force winds with gusts up to 45 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Our region has now been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning. PREPARE ASAP-A round of storms unrelated to Isaias should impact us after 2pm (some could be strong to severe). Rain will continue overnight & through Tuesday as Isaias tracks east of the Mid Atlantic. FLOODING likely! pic.twitter.com/pR89CZwseg — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) August 3, 2020

Heavy downpours dumping 3 to 6 inches of rain are expected to have a major impact around the Beltway.

A flash flood watch will include the D.C. area from Interstate 95 to the coast from Monday evening until Tuesday evening.

Bands from Isaias will arrive in the D.C. area overnight. Isaias is expected to track into the Chesapeake Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Isaias will cause rain all day with times of storms and heavy downpours. Flash floods, heavy downpours and damaging winds could knock out power or inhibit travel.

A coastal flood warning goes into effect for D.C. at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at

the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is also expected to

approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road.

News4's Jackie Bensen and Shomari Stone have team coverage of how D.C. suburbs are preparing for Isaias as it approaches the region.

In anticipation of the storm, D.C. is closing all meal and grocery distribution sites and COVID-19 testing sites, including at fire stations, on Tuesday.

Isaias is now expected to bring more intense wind around 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, to the region, the latest update from the National Weather Service indicates.

Moderate coastal flooding is also possible at times of high tide Tuesday as Isaias makes its closest approach to the area.

Monday will be your best opportunity to prepare for the storm's more serious potential impacts.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

In case of power outages, make sure you have on hand non-perishable food and enough drinking water to last a few days. Other emergency items to have include extra medication, face masks and hand sanitizer. Charge up your devices early and know where to find flashlights and candles.

You should also secure any loose objects outside your home, such as lawn furniture.

Remember, never drive into a flooded roadway.