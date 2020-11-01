storm team4

Bundle Up: Temps Feeling Like the 20s Due to Strong Winds Monday Morning

You might think you woke up in January

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A blustery Sunday night has ushered in a bitterly cold Monday morning as strong winds make temps feel like the 20s, Storm Team4 says.

A wind advisory will be in effect for the D.C. area through 2 p.m. Monday as winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected. Gusts could reach 50 mph. Storm Team4 has declared a Weather Alert for Monday due to the strong wind.

Wind chills Monday morning will climb out of the 20s but will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s by afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine, however, as actual temperatures continue to rise into the mid to upper 40s.

Wind will slowly decrease Monday afternoon and through this evening, but it will still be fairly breezy.

The National Weather Service warned the wind could take down tree limbs and any unsecured backyard items. There could be some power outages.

Expect another breezy day for your Election Day, although the wind will not quite be as strong. On Tuesday, we could get gusts up to about 30 mph as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s. We will have plenty of sunshine around once again for your Tuesday. In fact, sunshine will continue for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and right into the weekend as daytime highs rise to around 70 for Friday and into the weekend.

