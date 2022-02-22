Rainy and Warm Tuesday Ahead, Wintry Weather to Return This Week

The Washington, D.C., area will get a preview of spring before more wintry weather returns later in the week — but rain will likely come every day through Friday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonably warm, but wet. Grab an umbrella and rain boots to enjoy the mild air before it’s gone.

There’s an 80% chance for occasional showers Tuesday, but rainfall amounts will only be around one-tenth to a quarter inch, Storm Team4 says.

Rain is set to arrive around lunchtime and continue during the afternoon as temperatures eventually crawl above 60°.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. After starting in the 60s and lingering morning rain, a little sunshine could push highs above 70°.

Bring warm layers to evening activities Wednesday because temperatures will drop dramatically — from the high 60s at sunset to the upper 40s by 8 p.m.

Thursday will be ideal for curling up at home with hot cocoa amid an 80% rain chance and temps in the 30s. There could still be a few wet snowflakes well north and west of D.C., but no snow accumulations are likely south of the Pennsylvania border.

Cold air will briefly retreat on Friday, allowing highs to reach the 50s, before returning on Saturday. Expect highs in the 40s over the weekend and colder than average conditions into early next week.

10 Day Extended Forecast for D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia

