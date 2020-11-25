DC-Area Forecast: Easy Travel Weather Then Warm, Showery Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving forecast is looking wet and mild, with skies clearing in the afternoon just enough for outdoor plans.

For the few who are traveling ahead of the holiday, Wednesday’s weather will be very cooperative.

Skies will turn cloudy through the day as temperatures rise into the low to mid-50s.

Rain chances hold off until after sunset, so get last-minute errands done earlier if possible. Showers could arrive along I-95 as late as 9-10 p.m.

The most intense rain will fall overnight until about 7-8 a.m. on Thanksgiving. About a half-inch of rain is possible.

Health officials have advised people to celebrate Turkey Day at home due to the pandemic, but say that meeting family and friends outdoors is the safer bet.

Continuing rain and cloudiness make the morning great for cooking inside. (Still planning a menu? Here are News4's family-favorite recipes and our Thanksgiving 101 for cooking on a budget).

By noon, most of the rain will be done and afternoon highs will reach 65- 70°. The weather will improve just enough for any outdoor plans.

Occasional showers won’t wash out your plans to eat a slice of pie on the porch or throw a football around with friends or extended family. Wear water-resistant shoes and keep an umbrella handy just in case.

Sunshine will return on Friday as the cooler and drier arrives. Highs will still get above 60°.

The forecast is looking up for Saturday and Sunday, when the D.C. area is forecast to get sunshine and have highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

