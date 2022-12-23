Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend.

A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware.

Around D.C., rain turning to a quick burst of snow Friday morning, followed by temperatures plunging by 30 to 40 degrees, could quickly turn roads from wet to icy, slowing holiday travel. If you’re leaving home Friday morning and won’t return until the evening, bring your warmest winter layers.

Transportation officials in Virginia and Maryland say they are monitoring the weather and sending crews to prepare and respond. They recommend travelers keep an emergency kit in their cars plus travel with fully-charged phones in case of a breakdown or emergency.

Even when the bone-dry Siberian air flushes out precipitation, dangerous cold will be left behind.

Here’s what to expect throughout the weekend:

Friday Daytime Weather: Rain, Snowflakes, Flash Freeze

Flood warnings continue in parts of Northern Virginia after Thursday clocked in as the rainiest December day in four years. Watch out for high water in parts of Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Page and Prince William counties. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

Rain early in the morning will undergo a rapid changeover to snow as the bitter cold air arrives between 7 and 10 a.m.

Snowfall could range from a coating to no more than an inch.

By noon, the sun will be out, the wind will be howling, temperatures will be below freezing and wind chills will be heading below zero.

Significant flash freezing could turn roads from wet to icy in a hurry.

Friday Evening Weather: Wind Chill Advisory

Friday night and Saturday will be the most dangerous time for the cold. A wind chill advisory is set from 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for the entire D.C. area, including southern Maryland and Northern Virginia. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

At sunset (4:51 p.m.), the temperatures will be near 15° with a wind chill of minus 5° as winds gust 30 to 40 mph.

Travelers should take extra precautions during the bone-chilling cold. Keep your car stocked with emergency supplies including food, water, blankets and extra warm layers of clothing. Here’s a guide to what to keep in your car in case you get stranded.

Saturday Weather: North Pole-Like Christmas Eve

The bone-dry Siberian air and blustery winds will have the biggest impact on your day. No rain or snow is expected.

Wind chills of minus 5° to minus 15° will be common until late Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon, highs will barely make it to 20° with wind chills hovering around 5°.

The winter storm is slowing down holiday travel from coast to coast. News4’s Walter Morris reports on the local impact.

Sunday Weather: Still Very Cold But Less Windy

Christmas Day will be almost as cold but have far less of a breeze to contend with. Highs will be in the mid-20s to near 30°, with wind chills in the teens.

Grab some sunglasses for mostly sunny skies.

The average temperature of Christmas Eve and Day combined is expected to remain below 20°. That would put 2022 among the top five coldest Christmases the D.C. area has seen since record-keeping began about 150 years ago.

Monday: A Little Relief from Cold

Most areas will get above freezing on Monday afternoon amid chills in the mid-20s. With sunny skies, more settled wind and no chance for rain, this might be your day to go ice skating or test drive any “outside only” holiday gadgets.

10-Day Forecast: Warming Up for New Year’s

By the time New Year’s rolls around, that frigid air will be long gone.

Temps will reach highs near 40° by Tuesday and 50° by Thursday.

New Year’s weekend is shaping up to be unusually mild, but that relief from cold will come with rain chances.

Before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve, temperatures will approach 60°. And 2023 will start off with temps ranging from the mid-50s to about 60° all day.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.