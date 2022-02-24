Cold, Wet Weather Hits DC Area, Sleet and Ice Possible North, West

Grab a winter coat and an umbrella Thursday as cold and wet weather takes hold in the Washington, D.C., area, with freezing rain possible to the north and west.

After enjoying our warmest day since reaching 80° on Oct. 25, winter is back.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert due to the major shift in weather, plus the possibility of sleet and freezing rain in parts of Maryland and Virginia.

You will likely see raindrops by 9 a.m. There could be a break in the midday before steadier rain returns in the evening. Temperatures will stay in the 30s throughout the day.

Expect almost all rain for metro D.C. and along Interstate 95, but some amount of sleet or freezing rain will be possible for areas north and west of Dulles International Airport.

In those areas, a winter weather advisory is set from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Friday. It includes parts of Frederick and Montgomery counties in Maryland, plus parts of Fauquier and Loudoun counties in Virginia. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

Weekend Forecast for D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

The D.C. area will experience a lot of ups and downs with temperatures over the next few days, but the good news is that the weekend forecast is looking mostly dry.

There’s a 60% chance of rain on Friday morning, then skies will clear out as temperatures climb toward highs about 50° to 58°. The afternoon will be sunny with gusty winds.

A shot of cold air will send temperatures tumbling into the mid-20s by Saturday morning. Saturday will be cloudy and cold with highs around 40°.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy at times and milder with highs near 50°.

10-Day Extended Forecast for DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia

