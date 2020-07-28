Heat Index Above 100°, Strong Storms Possible in DC Area Tuesday

The stormy, steamy weather pattern that has dogged D.C. in July will continue Tuesday: Brace for a heat index above 100° and storms.

Due to the high heat and chances for a damaging afternoon storm, Storm Team4 has declared Tuesday a weather alert day. Go here for all alerts.

Temperatures will rise into the 90s in the D.C. area. The heat index is set to rise above 100° closer to D.C., and is expected to go even higher in parts of Maryland and Virginia to the south and east.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for Virginia areas including Spotsylvania County, Stafford County and Fredericksburg and Maryland counties including St. Mary's, Calvert and Charles.

While the morning will bring plenty of sunshine, storms could pop up in the D.C. area starting around 2-3 p.m. Any of the storms could be strong to severe, potentially bringing high winds, heavy rain and flooding.

Storm chances continue through the evening and there could be showers overnight.

We are on all morning on @nbcwashington. We are also weather alert. A heat advisory is in effect for our friends in Southern Maryland & the Northern Neck (heat index in those areas near 107). Storms also possible this afternoon. Tune into NBC RIGHT NOW! Let's talk relief...... pic.twitter.com/hZrmJGwPiC — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) July 28, 2020

On Wednesday and Thursday, storm chances remain south. Temps will again be hot, reaching the low to mid-90s.

Keep an eye on the forecast at the end of the week. Storm Team4 is tracking more chances for storms from Thursday into the weekend, but the highest chances don't arrive until Sunday.

