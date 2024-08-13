‘Cool journey': Maryland athlete heading to 2024 Paris Paralympics

The Paralympics are a few days away, and a local athlete is preparing for her Paris debut.

Samantha Heyison, a Division I college athlete from Fredrick County, Maryland, will go for gold in the shot put and discus events.

The 19-year-old began her athletic journey at 6 years old and won bronze medals at last year’s World Championships.

However, the three-time high school state champion didn’t have an easy journey.

Heyison was born with constricted band syndrome, which cut off several of her fingers and toes.

“Perseverance is probably the biggest trait that any athlete ever needs, because it really is mind over matter,” she said.

“I just learned what things I can and can’t do, and I found out along the way that there isn’t much I can’t, so it’s been a cool journey,” Heyison said.

Her parents, Mark and Tania, told News4 how proud they are to have seen her overcome her challenges.

“We raised Samantha that there is nothing she couldn’t do if she put her mind to it, regardless of what issues she has, because other people have it worse,” Mark Heyison said said.

They even created a routine to calm their nerves while watching their daughter compete.

“Tania and I have our routines ourselves," Mark Heyison said. "I’m at one part of the track and she’s on the other part of the track."

As Samantha Heyison packs her bags for Paris, she told News4 how fulfilling the process has been, and her parents are excited to see her journey.

“If she happens to win a medal, I don’t know if I’ll stop crying then or by the time we land,” her father said.