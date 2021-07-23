Virginia

Virginia Woman Fatally Shot; Police Seek Estranged Husband

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said

Tazewell County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in southwest Virginia are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife and wounding another man.

The Tazewell County Sheriff and Commonwealth’s Attorney say 36-year-old David Curtis Whitt shot and killed his wife, Ashley, 32. Another victim, a 33-year-old man, was also shot and suffered multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and the Richlands Police Department were called to the scene early Friday on Lot 6 Ball Road in Raven, Virginia. More details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Authorities said the couple was "estranged."

Whitt is still at large, and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

Authorities said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. He may be driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Virginia tags XAN 1745.

Authorities released a photo of Whitt and an image of a pickup truck similar to the one he may be driving.

