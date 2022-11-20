Photos: Qatar World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony

By NBC and Telemundo Digital

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, before the opening match between the host team Qatar and Ecuador.

Approximately 60,000 people filled the stadium to maximum capacity to watch the show, which included a performance of "Dreamers" by Korean pop group BTS' Jungkook and an appearance by Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

18 photos
1/18
Mohamed Farag/Getty Images
A general view during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between host country Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
2/18
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Actor Morgan Freeman gives a short speech during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. “Football unites nations and their love for the beautiful game,” he said. “What brings together nations also brings together communities.”
3/18
Elsa/Getty Images
Jung Kook of BTS performs with Fahad Al Kubaisi during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
4/18
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Jung Kook of BTS performs during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
5/18
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images
Qatar World Cup mascot La’eeb seen floats onstage during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
6/18
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Qatar World Cup mascot La’eeb seen floats onstage during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
7/18
Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images
Dancers perform during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
8/18
Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images
Dancers wave flags of the World Cup teams as they perform during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
9/18
Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images
Dancers perform during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
10/18
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images
Jerseys of the participating teams seen during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
11/18
Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images
Dancers perform during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
12/18
Elsa/Getty Images
Dancers perform during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
13/18
Elsa/Getty Images
Dancers perform during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
14/18
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Dancers perform during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
15/18
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Dancers perform during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
16/18
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
Dancers perform during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
17/18
Michael Regan/FIFA via Getty Images
Actor Morgan Freeman seen at the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
18/18
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off with its official ceremony ahead of the opening match between host country Qatar and Ecuador, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.

This article tagged under:

World Cup 2022BTSOpening CeremonyQatar World Cup

