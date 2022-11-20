Photos: Qatar World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, before the opening match between the host team Qatar and Ecuador.
Approximately 60,000 people filled the stadium to maximum capacity to watch the show, which included a performance of "Dreamers" by Korean pop group BTS' Jungkook and an appearance by Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.
A general view during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between host country Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Actor Morgan Freeman gives a short speech during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. “Football unites nations and their love for the beautiful game,” he said. “What brings together nations also brings together communities.”
Jung Kook of BTS performs with Fahad Al Kubaisi during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Jung Kook of BTS performs during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Qatar World Cup mascot La’eeb seen floats onstage during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Qatar World Cup mascot La’eeb seen floats onstage during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Dancers perform during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Dancers wave flags of the World Cup teams as they perform during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Jerseys of the participating teams seen during the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Actor Morgan Freeman seen at the World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off with its official ceremony ahead of the opening match between host country Qatar and Ecuador, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.