England defeated Iran in a dominating 6-2 win in their Group B clash on Monday during this year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

During the rout, many of the team’s young players made their World Cup debut and added some solid goals along the way. One of the most memorable of the game belonged to the Manchester City and England national team midfielder, Jack Grealish, who received a nice pass from Callum Wilson on a breakaway in the second half.

The 27-year-old Grealish scored the sixth and final goal for England with a celebration that warmed everyone's hearts.

Earlier this month, Grealish met with one of his biggest fans, an 11-year-old boy named Finlay -- who is a huge Manchester City supporter.

Finlay, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was shocked that he was able to meet Grealish after writing him a letter explaining how the midfielder is his favorite player for his actions on and off the pitch. Grealish responded to Finaly's letter and even sent him a signed shirt.

Then, the City winger visited the City Football Academy where Finlay plays every Monday as part of the disability football team, and that's where Finlay had one request. He wanted Grealish to perform a certain celebration when he next scored a goal, and he kept his promise on the sport’s biggest stage.

Grealish performed the special celebration, with a wide smile on his face, in front of the camera as he scored the sixth goal in the 89th minute of the match.

It was a perfect way to end the remarkable performance for the Three Lions as they scored six goals on Day 2.

Social media was visibly moved by the heartwarming moment.

Jack Grealish made a promise to Manchester City fan Finlay that he would do his celebration the next time he scored a goal.



He has kept his word and done exactly that, on the biggest stage in world football.



He is a simply wonderful human being.



England will now turn their attention to Friday's upcoming game against the United States Men's National Team.