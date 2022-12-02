And that's that.

The group stage is officially over and the 16 teams advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been determined, following Switzerland's 3-2 victory over Serbia in Friday's Group G finale.

Just three minutes into the second half, Switzerland’s Breel Embolo came rushing down the field with strategic footwork, keeping the ball close to the net. He passed to Xherdan Shaqiri who passed to Djibril Sow who flicked the ball to Remo Freuler who tapped it in.

At the half, the two Group G nations were tied at 2, following for back-to-back goals in the first half. It was Switzerland first, then two for Serbia, then another for the Swiss.

The second half started with emotions running high but it was all about managing the game for Switzerland. How much longer were the two nations going to go toe-to-toe? Freuler clearly broke the trend and led his Swiss teammates to the next round.