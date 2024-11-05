At 7-2 and with their best record through nine games in almost 30 years, the Washington Commanders decided to press the gas on the season and trade for a star defensive back.

Source confirms Commanders trade for Marshon Lattimore. Huge get for Washington, true CB1 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 5, 2024

News emerged Tuesday afternoon that Washington sent a package of draft picks to New Orleans in exchange for four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore. A first-round pick in 2017, Lattimore was named the defensive rookie of the year and has been a stud corner for the Saints ever since.

Washington’s secondary has struggled much of the season and was widely considered their weakest unit on the roster. The move to acquire Lattimore bolsters the group immediately as the corner is equipped to cover the opposition’s best receivers.

The lone knock on Lattimore is injuries. He’s missed significant time in each of the last two seasons and has missed games this year with a hamstring issue. There is some thought, however, that Lattimore’s injuries this year could be miraculously healed simply by getting traded away from New Orleans.

With a 2-7 record, the Saints’ season has fallen apart and the team fired their head coach earlier this week. Many players took to social media to voice their displeasure with the situation and former players seem to be celebrating the move.

On the surface, Washington paid a steep price in the move. Officially, Washington sent its 3rd-round, 4th-round and 6th-round picks to New Orleans in exchange for Lattimore and a 5th-round pick.

Dig a little deeper, though, and the trade looks strong for the Commanders.

General manager Adam Peters acquired an extra 3rd-round pick earlier this year in exchange for sending Jahan Dotson to the Eagles. Also, the 6th-round pick Washington is sending to New Orleans is actually the Saints pick that the Commanders acquired before the season for defensive tackle John Ridgeway.

So this trade really boils down to Dotson, Ridgeway and moving down like 10 spots from bottom 3 to top 4 for Marshon Lattimore and a 5th. Home run. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 5, 2024

It’s unclear if the Lattimore move will prove to be great for Washington. The injuries might continue to be a problem. But the price tag wasn’t all that high for the potential reward. And it’s possible the Lattimore move is the exact piece that Dan Quinn needed to take his defense from pretty good to very good.

Commanders adding Marshon Lattimore changes the whole defense.



Joe Whitt Jr. can put Benjamin St-Juste on WR2s, move Mike Sainristil back inside and be more aggressive / stop the pass better out of single high. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 5, 2024

What is certainly clear is that the Commanders are making moves to compete with the best teams in the division, in the conference and across the NFL. Washington’s record is among the top teams in the league, which makes them real championship contenders.

The trade deadline move for Lattimore is the move a contending team makes. Peters and Quinn believe this team can compete, now, for titles. Otherwise, this move doesn’t happen.