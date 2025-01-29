After magical 2024 season, 4 next steps for Commanders 

After a tremendous 14-6 season that reminded Burgundy and Gold fans what it meant to love a football team, the harsh reality of the NFL sets in.

With the ugly 55-23 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game in the rearview mirror, it’s time for Washington to turn the page from the 2024 season and start to look at the future. General Manager Adam Peters crushed his first year on the job, and now the pressure mounts for his second.

The question is no longer can Washington be a playoff team, but rather how does Washington get further in coming seasons. Here are four steps to take toward a Lombardi future.

1. Good teams lose coaches

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

It’s inevitable. The Commanders need to navigate the coaching carousel knowing the possibility exists of losing coaches.

Dan Quinn built a deep coaching staff for a reason, and certainly in part because he learned the hard way while the coach in Atlanta. After a Super Bowl loss in 2018, Quinn watched as nearly his entire offensive staff left for San Francisco to follow then-Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Expect Quinn to be more judicious in who he allows to leave so as to not leave the offensive cupboard bare, like what happened in Atlanta.

In a season wrap-up press conference, the coach explained he’s prepared for all situations.

“As a staff, if you do well, then those are some of the things that take place from that," he said. "We do have a deep crew, and that was part of the plan all along, that if those moments happen, we’ll be ready to adjust.”

Also consider the allure of working with star quarterback Jayden Daniels that will likely persuade some coaches to stick in Ashburn regardless, namely offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who turned down multiple head coaching interview requests.

Still, Quinn knows some on his staff will likely go and the team needs to act quick to promote from within or hire the right guys from the outside.

2. Protect your own

Washington has a number of pending free agents and would be wise to get some new contracts done before free agency opens in March.

Veteran players like Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz proved throughout the year both had plenty left in the tank. And some younger players on one-year deals made clear they deserve new contracts, Jeremy Chinn at the top of that list.

Expect Peters to at least start those conversations around the NFL Scouting Combine and perhaps get some players locked up for the long haul. Ertz and veteran punter Tress Way stated plainly they want to return to the Commanders, as did breakout wide receiver Dyami Brown.

It’s unlikely the Commanders bring back all of their own pending free agents, but figuring out what guys must stick around in Ashburn is why Peters and Quinn make the big bucks.

3. Big game hunting?

A lot of focus in free agency will center around the wide receiver position.

Certainly the Commanders can upgrade the position in free agency, and there will likely be some big names available -- Tee Higgins possibly at the top.

Instead of spending big for a wideout, Washington should plan on drafting at that position to supplement Terry McLaurin next year and beyond. As the passing game proliferates through college football and even the high school game, more receivers become available through the NFL Draft ready to immediately contribute.

Look to the 49ers as an example. Peters’ former employer drafted the WR position incredibly well.

Wideouts are very expensive. Don’t overpay. Daniels was able to run an exceptional offense in 2024 with only McLaurin as a true blue chip player. Spend big elsewhere.

4. Defend the flanks

In 2023, the Commanders defense ranked near the bottom in almost every significant statistical category. That the Commanders defense improved last season was a testament to coaching, player development and a better offense.

Now it’s time to spend for help getting to the quarterback and better defending perimeter runs. That doesn’t necessarily mean going to the top of the market. Rather, consider the approach the Vikings took last season after losing star sack master Danielle Hunter. Instead of chasing another $25 million player, Minnesota identified edge defenders that would fit their system well and spent on a pair of players in Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. That duo of Vikings edge rushers that dominated the regular season without breaking the bank.

The edge needs to be Washington’s defensive priority, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Top 10 money for any one player.

Bonus: Fix the song

This isn’t an on-field fix, but it is an easy one.

As the organization has worked its way through a rebrand, there have been high points and low points. One recurring problem, however, is the team fight song. The old one was great and the new, reworked version is clunky at best.

When Washington dropped its old two-syllable moniker for the new three-syllable Commanders name, the fight song suffered. The new version drags through a weird, slower refrain that messes up the melody. Most of the fans sing the old song anyway, and it just sounds so awkward.

This is not some attempt to cling to the past. This is not about changing the name back or reinstalling the logo. Nothing of the sort.

Instead, just be honest with the fan base and play the music to the original song, the original beat and melody. They don’t have to pump the words out on the Northwest Stadium speakers. Let fans decide which version to actually belt out, but treat the fans as adults.

Don’t bastardize the fight song just to keep up appearances.