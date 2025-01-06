A magical season for Commanders turns its focus to Tampa for Wild Card

ARLINGTON, Texas — As Washington approaches Wild Card weekend in Tampa the big question seems simple: How many more rabbits are in the hat?

In a magical season with more dramatic wins than perhaps ever in recent memory, the Commanders saved their wildest moment for the end of the regular season.

Down three with six seconds remaining against the Cowboys, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota saw wide receiver Terry McLaurin getting single covered and heaved a pass to the corner of the end zone. McLaurin went high to bring the winning touchdown in and set a new Washington single season receive record along the way with his 13th score this year.

Rookie QB Jayden Daniels has authored nearly every magical moment this year, but in the end, it was the veteran backup that delivered.

Now, after an incredible 12 win season, looking ahead is what matters most. Washington has won its most games since 1991, but if they win against the Buccaneers, that will matter more.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels had some minor leg soreness during the Dallas game and that's why Mariota got the call for the second half.

Next week, in the Wild Card game, it will most certainly be Daniels for the full game. And Washington will need his full arsenal to get their first playoff win since the 2005 season.

When Daniels is at his best? The Commanders offense can score on anyone. Anyone.

The problem in Dallas, however, was Daniels looked rough and the run game was nonexistent. The defense was worse, largely kept in the game during the first half because Cowboys third-string QB Trey Lance might stink but more politely is very raw, including missing an easy touchdown throw just before halftime.

Washington will need supreme effort and execution to get a win in Tampa. It's become reasonable to expect excellence out of Daniels but a playoff win will require more from the entire team.

Let's ignore the ugly parts of the Dallas game. It's a weird Week 18 contest when Washington had already clinched a playoff spot.

The two games prior were huge wins that showed the good Washington needs to beat the Bucs and the bad Washington needs to avoid.

Against Philly and Atlanta the Commanders defense clamped down on the second half of both wins. Unfortunately they were largely awful in the first halves.

Fix that.

And offensively the slow starts have to stop. This is a second shot at Tampa for Daniels and the Commanders, and Washington is a wildly better team than way back in early September in that Week 1 loss.

The Commanders coaching staff is already grinding tape and developing a game plan. Baker Mayfield, Tampa's quarterback, is a serious weapon. The Bucs are good, loaded with studs on both sides of the ball and defensive tackle Vita Vea can take over games.

But Washington has found magic. Week after week. Moment after moment.

In a season that has reminded fans what it means to love a football team, Washington still has another game. Another chance for magic.

Jayden Daniels has a brilliant career ahead of him after a record-breaking rookie season. That doesn't mean the brilliance can't be on display against Tampa next Sunday.