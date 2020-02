The Washington Redskins released Cornerback Josh Norman from the team Friday, as reported by NBC Sports Washington.

The announcement came four seasons after Norman signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the team.

Ron Rivera called Josh Norman this morning to let him know they are releasing him. I talked to Norman “It’s Their choice not mine. Now I can start something new and fresh.” Says multiple teams have already been in touch with his agent. #redskins @NBCSWashington — Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS) February 14, 2020

Norman said Head Coach Ron Rivera called him Friday morning to tell him he was being released from the team.

“It’s their choice not mine,” Norman told NBC Sports Washington. “Now I can start something new and fresh.”