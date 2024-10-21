New York Jets

Jets' Xavier Newman suffers scary neck injury vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football

In a terrifying moment during 'Sunday Night Football' Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman was put on a stretcher and carted off the field in Pittsburgh

By NBC New York Staff

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets guard Xavier Newman (65) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Imagn Images

New York Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman suffered a terrifying injury during the "Sunday Night Football" game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh and had to be carted off the field.

Newman was injured while taking a hit from a block after the Steelers caught an interception in the third quarter of the game at Acrisure Stadium.

The NFL reports Newman suffered a neck injury and needed to be stabilized on a backboard and taken off the field on a cart. NBC Sports' Melissa Stark reported Newman had movement in his limbs.

Newman was taken by paramedics to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center four miles from the stadium, for evaluation, according to Mike Tirico during the NBC broadcast.

He is in his second season with the Jets.

