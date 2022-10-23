Commanders Vs. Packers Week 7 Inactives: Jahan Dotson Out Once Again

Commanders vs. Packers Week 7 inactives: Dotson out once again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. -- Taylor Heinicke is now under for the Washington Commanders with Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve, but the 29-year-old signal-caller will be without one of his top weapons for his first start of the season.

Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson is out for a third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. Dotson, who returned to practice on Wednesday, appeared to re-aggravate the injury while running out route during individual drills on Thursday. He did not practice Friday and has been ruled inactive vs. Green Bay despite entering the day as questionable.

Besides Dotson, the Commanders will also be down starting tight end Logan Thomas, who's set to miss his third straight game with a calf injury. No. 2 tight end John Bates, who entered Sunday questionable with a hamstring injury, is active.

Right tackle Sam Cosmi, who's missed the past two games with a finger ailment, is active and wearing a club on his left hand. Cosmi won't start, however, as veteran Cornelius Lucas gets the nod at right tackle once again.

The Commanders will also be down wide receiver Dyami Brown (groin), cornerback William Jackson III (back) and running back Jonathan Williams (knee).

On the visitor's side, Green Bay will be down a pair of starting wide receivers. Aaron Rodgers' favorite target, Randall Cobb, is out with an ankle injury, while rookie Christian Watson is down with a hamstring ailment. Veteran Sammy Watkins, who was activated from IR earlier in the week, is back for the Green Bay. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is also out for the Packers.

Here are the full inactives for Washington vs. Green Bay...

Washington Commanders inactives:

CB William Jackson III

WR Jahan Dotson

WR Dyami Brown

RB Jonathan Williams

TE Logan Thomas

OL Chris Paul

Green Bay Packers inactives:

WR Christian Watson

LB Jonathan Garvin

OT David Bakhtiari

OT Luke Tenuta

DL Jonathan Ford