Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Becomes Part-Owner of AFC Bournemouth in English Premier League

Bill Foley, owner of the NHL's Las Vegas Knights, led the purchase of the club

By Sanjesh Singh

EPL
Getty

Michael B. Jordan is now a Cherry.

Bill Foley, who owns the NHL’s Las Vegas Knights, completed the takeover of English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, the club confirmed on Tuesday, with Jordan among the minority owners.

Previous owner Maxim Denim sold his 100% stake in the club, which has been a move brewing since mid-September

Jordan, an award-winning actor, director and producer, is also joined by Nullah Sarker of The Players’ Tribune and the Davis Cup as a minority owner.

It marks Jordan’s first time in professional sports ownership, and both he and Sarker will work with Foley in global marketing and internationalization of the club following the Cherries’ promotion into England’s top-flight league this past season.

Sports

Argentina 7 mins ago

Lionel Messi, Argentina Advance to World Cup Final With 3-0 Win vs. Croatia

Croatia 27 mins ago

Croatia Coach Ejected Right Before Messi's World Cup Goal

“I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team,” Foley said in a statement

“Without the belief and financial backing of Maxim and his family, AFC Bournemouth might well have ceased to exist,” Foley added. “Maxim’s support and involvement has allowed the club to establish itself as a top-flight team. We’d like to thank him for his co-operation throughout the process and praise his hard work whilst owner of the club. We wish him well as he focuses on his other business endeavours.

Bournemouth are currently in 14th place in the EPL table with a win-draw-loss record of 4-4-7. Gary O’Neil is currently the manager after replacing Scott Parker, who was sacked after losing to Liverpool 9-0 on Aug. 27.

This article tagged under:

Michael B. JordanEntertainmentsoccerEnglish Premier League
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us