Lamar Jackson Says He Requested Trade From Ravens in Early March

Lamar Jackson has made it known that he wants to leave Baltimore.

The Ravens quarterback announced in a letter to fans on Twitter that he requested a trade from the franchise on March 2.

“A letter to my fans …

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has (sic) met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”

Jackson posted his announcement while Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was speaking to reporters at the league’s annual meeting in Phoenix. Harbaugh said he still expects Jackson to be the Ravens’ starting quarterback in 2023 and that “when Lamar gets back on this train, it’s moving full speed.”

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7. The non-exclusive designation set Jackson up for a $32.4 million salary in 2023 while giving him the chance to negotiate with other teams. If Jackson reaches an agreement with another franchise, the Ravens have five days to match it or he will go to that team and the Ravens will receive two first-round picks as compensation.

Jackson has been with the Ravens since the franchise drafted him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He took home NFL MVP honors in 2019, his first full season as Baltimore’s starting quarterback, and has helped lead the team to three playoff appearances in four seasons.

He made his last start on Dec. 4 before spraining his PCL against the Denver Broncos. He then missed the Ravens’ final five regular season games and their wild card loss versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson and the Ravens have failed to reach a long-term agreement ever since the team picked up his fifth-year option in April 2021. Several marquee quarterbacks have landed gargantuan deals since then, setting Jackson up for a large payday of his own.

Whether that will come in Baltimore or elsewhere remains to be seen.