Howard track star selected for WWE training program

WWE selected a senior track star at Howard University for a recruiting program aimed at training the next generation of wrestlers.

The WWE Next in Line program is open to college athletes from all sports, training them to become wrestlers.

“I actually am not nervous at all,” Darci Khan said. “I feel like I would be a great wrestler. Because I feel like I have the dramatics. I have the skills.”

Khan is already an accomplished athlete. She specializes in hurdles at Howard. Last year, she made it to nationals and broke three school records.

“My love for track came by force,” she said. “My mom forced me to run track when I was in high school, and I hated it. I hated every moment of it but I happened to be good at it. And I feel like everyone loves winning, so why wouldn’t you fall in love with it?”

Khan also grew up doing gymnastics and cheerleading.

She’ll soon be using her skills in a new way.

“I want to see what it’s like and how my body will do with wrestling, because it’s a lot of slamming and flips and kicking, and I just want to see what that’s like on my body,” she said.

After the program, students can apply for a contract with WWE.

Khan is also breaking barriers: She’s the only HBCU student in her group of 14.

“My dream as a kid was always to go to HBCU,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to represent young Black women. I’ve always wanted to represent HBCUs.”

Khan is also a talented painter majoring in art at Howard.