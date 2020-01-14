Caps Sign Nicklas Backstrom to 5-Year, $46M Deal

The Washington Capitals have signed Nicklas Backstrom to a $46 million, five-year contract extension.

Backstrom is now signed through the 2024-25 season. He'll count $9.2 million against the salary cap during that time.

The Swedish center helped the Caps win their first Stanley Cup title in 2018.

Washington drafted Backstrom with the fourth overall pick in 2006. He has been a franchise cornerstone along with Alex Ovechkin since making his NHL debut in 2007.

The 32-year-old has 35 points in 39 games this season. He's been nearly a point-a-game player throughout his Capitals career.