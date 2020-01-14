NHL

Caps Sign Nicklas Backstrom to 5-Year, $46M Deal

By Stephen Whyno

Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Nicklas Backstrom #19 and Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skate in celebration after their team defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena on June 7, 2018 in Las Vegas.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Washington Capitals have signed Nicklas Backstrom to a $46 million, five-year contract extension.

Backstrom is now signed through the 2024-25 season. He'll count $9.2 million against the salary cap during that time.

The Swedish center helped the Caps win their first Stanley Cup title in 2018.

Washington drafted Backstrom with the fourth overall pick in 2006. He has been a franchise cornerstone along with Alex Ovechkin since making his NHL debut in 2007.

The 32-year-old has 35 points in 39 games this season. He's been nearly a point-a-game player throughout his Capitals career.

This article tagged under:

NHLhockeycapitals
