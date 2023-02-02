5 things to know about Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts’ 2022 campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary.

After the Philadelphia Eagles were bounced from last season’s playoffs in relatively simple fashion by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hurts used that hurt to soar to new heights this year.

Philadelphia stormed to the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a 14-3 record, and only lost one game – to the Washington Commanders – with Hurts under center.

With Hurts now hoping to become one of the youngest quarterbacks ever to win a Super Bowl ahead of the Eagles’ clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, here are five things to know about Philadelphia’s young star:

Where is Jalen Hurts from?

Hurts is a Texan – no, not that kind.

He was born in Houston, Texas on Aug. 7, 1998, to parents Pamela and Averion Hurts.

Where did Jalen Hurts go to high school?

Hurts attended Channelview High School in Harris County, Texas, which is located on the east side of Houston.

When did Jalen Hurts get drafted?

Hurts attended Alabama from 2016-18 but was displaced by now-Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. so he transferred to Oklahoma for the 2019 season before entering the NFL draft.

He went into the 2020 draft with a NFL prospect grade of 6.14, categorizing him as a “good backup with the potential to become a starter.” Philadelphia drafted him with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round, and he eventually took over the full-time starting job from Carson Wentz beginning in the 2021 season.

What ethnicity is Jalen Hurts?

Hurts is African American, and he made history by becoming the latest Black quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

With Patrick Mahomes on the opposite sideline, it’s also the first time two Black quarterbacks will face off in the Big Game. Mahomes is the most recent Black QB to lead his team to Super Bowl glory.

Who is Jalen Hurts’ girlfriend?

Hurts made some headlines after the Eagles’ recent NFC Championship win when he was seen walking across the field with a woman.

That woman is Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, who Hurts met at the University of Alabama. She has an MBA she earned in 2019. Hurts and Burrow were rumored to have split that same year due to distance since he moved to Oklahoma, and Hurts seemingly stayed single since. But the picture of them together again indicates they’re back together.