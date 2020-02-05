Maryland

State of the State: Maryland Gov. Calls Crime an ‘Urgent Crisis’

Gov. Larry Hogan gives a "State of the State" address on Wednesday

By Associated Press

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is highlighting the need to reduce violent crime in Baltimore in his State of the State speech.

Hogan released excerpts ahead of his annual speech Wednesday to the Maryland General Assembly. He says crime is an urgent crisis and decisive action is needed.

The Republican governor is calling for bipartisanship in his speech to the legislature, which is controlled by Democrats.

Hogan is urging lawmakers to support his proposal for tax relief for retirees. He says he wants to work with lawmakers to improve education, but says the discussion should be about being accountable for what already is spent.

