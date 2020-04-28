Photos Show How DC Faced the 1918 Flu Pandemic

As D.C. residents grapple with nearly a month of self-isolation due to the coronavirus, looking back to the past can provide some much-needed perspective.

In 1918, an outbreak of an influenza virus commonly known as the Spanish flu epidemic began rapidly spreading across the globe.

The first known infections in Washington, D.C., were reported at the end of August 1918, according to the Influenza Encyclopedia created by the University of Michigan Center for the History of Medicine.

By October 1, 1918, the D.C. Health Department had issued public health directives warning the public to wash their hands, "hold before [their] face a cloth" when sneezing or coughing and to "keep out of places where people congregate."

By early October, businesses, shops and churches were closed, public hearings were postponed and physicians were told to keep influenza patients isolated.

Cases rose throughout the month, but by the end of October, churches and schools reopened. By the end of November 1918, business hours had returned to normal. Residents continued to get sick at lower numbers throughout the winter.

Altogether, from October 1918 to February 1919, more than 30,000 Washington residents contracted the virus, and nearly 3,000 died. More than 675,000 people are believed to have died from the virus in the United States, and more than 50 million lives were lost worldwide, according to the CDC.

Explore the pictures and documents below to see what life was like in Washington, D.C., during the 1918 influenza pandemic.