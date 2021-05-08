Times Square

Woman, Child Shot in New York City's Times Square: Police

Police cordoned off roads around Times Square following the shooting of a woman and toddler, senior NYPD officials said Saturday.
A woman and a young child were shot Saturday afternoon in New York City's busy Times Square and police were looking for the gunman, authorities said.

The victims, who include a child 3 to 4 years old, were taken to a hospital after being shot shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, a police spokesperson said. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The shooter fled the scene and is being sought by police.

No other information was immediately available.

