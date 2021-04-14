Woman Breaks Into NE Florida Home, Makes Breakfast Before Being Arrested: Deputies

A woman found herself behind bars this weekend after deputies say she broke into a North Florida home and made breakfast while three children were asleep inside.

NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reports the incident took place Saturday in Putnam County, located just east of Gainesville. Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home after its owner said her 16-year-old daughter called her and told her the woman, identified as Wendy Kaufman, was inside.

According to deputies, the homeowner had gone to work and left her children – ages 16, 10 and 7 – inside. The teen daughter called her mother around 9 a.m. and said Kaufman was in the kitchen drinking coffee.

When the homeowner returned, Kaufman told her she had also made eggs for breakfast and wasn’t leaving “without her daughters,” according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaufman is not related to anyone who lives at the home. She waited on the porch for deputies and was arrested for burglary of an occupied dwelling.

"She was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $5,000 bond where she is receiving breakfast, lunch and dinner," a sheriff's office Facebook post says. "No word on how she likes her eggs."