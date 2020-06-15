Trump Rally Attendees Will Have Fewer Safety Measures Than High-Dollar Donors

Top Republicans donors at President Donald Trump's two recent fundraisers had to have tested negative for the coronavirus, fill out a wellness questionnaire and pass a temperature check to be near him, but thousands of supporters who attend his upcoming rally will not be screened as thoroughly.

After declining to explain for days which safety measures, if any, will be enforced by the Trump campaign at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, event this weekend, senior officials Monday said hand sanitizer and face masks will be offered to all attendees, though not necessarily required.

Rallygoers will also have their temperatures taken before entering an arena that fits more than 19,000 people.

