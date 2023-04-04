Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse Published 4 hours ago • Updated 10 mins ago 19 photos 1/19 AP Photo/Seth Wenig Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. 2/19 ndrew Kelly/Pool Photo via AP Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. 3/19 AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. 4/19 Kena Betancur/Getty Images Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4, 2023, for his arraignment in New York, New York. 5/19 Drew Angerer/Getty Images U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pushes through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. 6/19 LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images Opponents of former US president Donald Trump protest outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on April 4, 2023. 7/19 BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images Anti-Trump protesters stand along Fifth Avenue before former US President Donald Trump leaves from Trump Tower for his arraignment in lower Manhattan on April 4, 2023, in New York. 8/19 BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of former US president Donald Trump drive down Fifth Avenue before Trump leaves from Trump Tower for his arraignment in lower Manhattan on April 4, 2023, in New York. 9/19 Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower as he heads to an arraignment hearing on April 4, 2023, in New York City. 10/19 Getty Images Pro and anti Trump supporters face off during a protest outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. 11/19 Getty Images Anti-Trump protestors gather outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 04, 2023 in New York City. 12/19 Getty Images Pro and anti trump supporters argue outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. 13/19 Getty Images Crowds separated by barriers outside the courthouse in lower Manhattan. 14/19 Getty Images Person wears a Trump mask outside courthouse where hundreds gathered Tuesday. 15/19 Getty Images A protestor, center, next to supporters of former US President Donald Trump outside criminal court in New York. 16/19 Getty Images A fake ad about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is posted at Collect Pond Park ahead of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment hearing. 17/19 Getty Images A puppet of former US president Donald Trump lies outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. 18/19 Getty Images An opponent of former US president Donald Trump protests outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. 19/19 Getty Images People protesting against former President Donald Trump gather outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court. Copyright NBC New York This article tagged under: Donald TrumpProtestsManhattan More Photo Galleries Fatal Aftermath of the Greece Train Crash in Photos Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet Photos: Upgrades Coming to Lincoln Memorial Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening