Tropical storm Idalia expected to become a major hurricane before hitting Florida, forecasters say

Tropical Storm Idalia intensified early Monday and was expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida's Gulf coast, the National Hurricane Center said Monday, warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida as soon as late Tuesday.

At 2 p.m. Monday, the storm was about 50 miles south-southwest off the western tip of Cuba and moving north at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane later Monday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida.

Idalia could approach Florida on Wednesday with winds of up to 115 mph, according to the latest forecasts from the Hurricane Center. That would make it a dangerous Category 3 hurricane.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A number of watches and warnings were issued up and down Florida's Gulf coast from the lower Florida Keys to the Panhandle.

11am #Idalia:

✔️Hurricane Warnings Issued around Tampa Bay, northward...evacuations imminent



✔️Storm Surge Warnings up & down FL Gulf coast



✔️Tropical Storm Warnings issued in SWFL (Collier, Lee, Charlotte)



✔️Landfall still anticipated @ Big Bend Wednesday, Category 3@nbc6 pic.twitter.com/sUSfQldxHE — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) August 28, 2023

A hurricane warning was issued from the middle of Longboat Key northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay, while a hurricane watch was in effect for Englewood to the middle of Longboat Key and west of the Ochlockonee River westward to Indian Pass..

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Dry Tortugas, from Chokoloskee northward to the middle of Longboat Key, and from west of the Lockheed River westward to Indian Pass.

And a tropical storm watch has been issued for the Atlantic coast of Florida and Georgia from Sebastian Inlet, Florida northward to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

Along a vast stretch of Florida's west coast, up to 11 feet of ocean water could surge on shore, raising fears of destructive flooding.

A storm surge warning has been issued from Englewood northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay, while a storm surge watch has been issued from Mouth of the St. Mary's River to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

For #Idalia, model spread has narrowed significantly in the past 48 hours. After shifting east, both deterministic models and ensemble members are honing in on a Nature Coast hit. Too close for comfort to Greater Tampa Bay, with dangerous surge expected for much of the Gulf coast pic.twitter.com/dPmqr3gp7F — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) August 28, 2023

At a news conference Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration had submitted a pre-landfall declaration with the federal government Sunday night. The Biden administration approved it Monday.

"I have also expanded our state of emergency, the executive order, to include 13 additional counties," DeSantis added.

This brings the total to 46 Florida counties under the state of emergency for Idalia.

DeSantis warned of a “major impact” to the state. Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a potentially big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.

Large parts of the western coast of Florida are at risk of seawater surging onto land and flooding communities when a tropical storm or hurricane approaches. That part of Florida is very vulnerable to storm surges, Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, said Sunday.

Depressions, storms and hurricanes are all types of tropical cyclones, with a few major differences. Here’s what you need to know.

Florida emergency officials on Sunday urged residents to keep their vehicle gas tanks at least half-full in case they need to evacuate.

“This will ensure you can evacuate tens of miles inland to a safe location should the need arise,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management said on social media.

Florida has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members, and “they have at their disposal 2,400 high-water vehicles, as well as 12 aircraft that can be used for rescue and recovery efforts,” said DeSantis.

“If you are in the path of this storm, you should expect power outages,” he added. “So please prepare for that, particularly if this storm ends up coming in the Tallahassee region, there’s a lot trees that are going to get knocked down, the power lines are going to get knocked down – that is just going to happen, so just be prepared for that and be able to do what you need to do.”

So far this year, the U.S. East Coast has been spared from cyclones. But in the West, Tropical Storm Hilary caused widespread flooding, mudslides and road closures earlier this month in Mexico, California, Nevada and points to the north.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.