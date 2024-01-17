It's cold, it's slippery in spots and the ice is caked onto some car windows. But the coolest thing we saw so far this week?

A dad in Glen Mills got creative with the extremely cold weather impacting our region. Nick Romero turned a portion of his backyard on the 3600 block of Garnet Mine Road into an ice skating rink.

Léelo en español aquí

He has a tent where the kids can get their skates on and he keeps a fire going.

He bought a $6,000 kit a few years ago and gets a very limited number of days out of it each winter.

Romero said he would like to buy the higher end $50,000 pro setup that can be up for months at a time.

It's a labor of love and Romero has a lot of love for his little flyers who like to practice their hockey skills.

"That's how they get better. If they're on the ice three hours a night, four hours a night, and I only get ten days out of it, 15 days, all of it is worth it," Romero said. "Even me being up the last two nights it's worth it just to see them two out here right now."

Romero says the key is to spray on very thin layers of hot water and let them freeze up before adding another layer.

He told NBC10 that his kids will be hitting the rink as soon as they get home from school.

As temperatures dip below freezing in much of the region and it continues to stay cold through the weekend, the kids will have plenty of time to skate.