Proud Boys

Far-Right Proud Boys Celebrate After Trump's Debate Call-Out

One known social media account for the group made “Stand back. Stand by” part of its new logo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pledged allegiance to President Donald Trump on Tuesday night after he told the group to "stand back and stand by" during the evening's debate, NBC News reports.

Many people on social media who identify with the group echoed that language, saying they were "standing down and standing by." One known social media account for the group made "Stand back. Stand by" part of its new logo.

The Proud Boys, a self-described "Western chauvinist" organization, is considered a violent, nationalistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and misogynistic hate group, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that tracks extremist groups. 

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Elections 2020 23 hours ago

Bitter Debate Taunts Overpower Trump's, Biden's Visions

Elections 2020 2 hours ago

Fact Check: False Claims Flood Trump-Biden Debate

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Proud BoysDonald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us