Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine. Shortly after, Russia launched a barrage of air and missile strikes and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Firefighters work on a building caught on fire after the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv was bombed,, Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
A screenshot from FlightRadar24, an online flight tracker, shows no aircrafts flying over Ukraine after the Russian attack.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of Infrastructure in Ukraine closed the airspace over the country.
Sergei Grits/AP
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Smoke rises from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Sergei Grits/AP
Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A woman walks past the debris in the aftermath of Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
A man stands in front of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship that is seen in a field after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Andrew Marienko/AP
People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
This photograph taken on Feb. 24, 2022, shows smoke rising near the town of Hostomel and the Antonov Airport, in northwest Kyiv.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Smoke and flame rise from the debris of a private house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
This photo shows a view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Police officers inspect an area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on Feb. 24, 2022.
NBC
An explosion is seen in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.
NBC
Smoke is seen on the horizon in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.