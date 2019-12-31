Pictures From 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebrations Across the Globe

Here are photos of New Year's Eve fireworks events and celebrations around the globe, as revelers welcome a new decade in 2020.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)
Crowds watch the fireworks from the SkyTower during Auckland New Year’s Eve celebrations on Jan. 1, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)
Fireworks are seen exploding from Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour and Sky Tower during the Auckland New Year’s Eve celebrations for 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Steve Thomson/Getty Images for ATEED)
Crowds watch a fireworks display during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
An Indian student gets her face painted during an event to welcome the New Year in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
A woman prays in front of lanterns to welcome in the upcoming New Year at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A woman hangs a paper note bearing her New Year wishes to a wire at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

