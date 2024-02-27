Food & Drink

Oreo to release two new flavors in March — including a nostalgic childhood favorite

The newest Oreos will hit the shelves on March 4

By Mike Gavin

Oreo cookies
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Oreo has dug up some nostalgia.

The brand announced Tuesday that its limited-edition Dirt Cake flavored cookie will make its nationwide debut on March 4. Dirt Cake, a childhood favorite dessert for many, is a mud-pie with a pudding and whipped cream base that is topped with crushed Oreo and gummy worms. 

The Dirt Cake Oreo will include a layer of brownie-flavored creme and a layer of chocolate creme sandwiched between two Oreo wafers that are topped with gummy-worm inspired multicolored sprinkles.

"Imagine pulling up to the school function with these," Oreo posted on social media with a photo of its newest flavor.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Oreo also unveiled a permanent addition to its assortment with the upcoming March 4 debut of Tiramisu Thins, a slimmer and modified version of the previously-released Tiramisu-flavored Oreo.  

@theoreoofficial

Coffee lovers stay winning! Find Tiramisu OREO THINS on shelves 3/4 ☕️✨ #oreo #oreotok #oreocookies #oreoflavors #neworeo

♬ Chill Day - LAKEY INSPIRED

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

decision 2024 59 mins ago

Donald Trump and Joe Biden cruise to victory in Michigan primaries

Biden Administration 2 hours ago

Biden admin announces ‘historic' $366 million funding for renewable energy projects in rural areas

Tiramisu Thins will feature tiramisu-flavored creme, as opposed to the original that combined tiramisu creme and Oreo creme.

The latest Oreo editions will hit shelves just two months after Nabisco introduced three flavors. On Jan. 3, the brand released Black & White Cookie Oreo, Gluten-Free Golden Oreo and Peanut Butter Cakesters Oreo.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us