Many stores will shut their doors on Thanksgiving this year, following a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In years past, retailers were met with a frenzy of shoppers looking to get the best deals during the holiday season, even if it meant ditching Thanksgiving dinner early to get to the mall.

In 2023, major stores like Kohl's, Target and Walmart will be closed while Americans indulge at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Here's a list of what stores will be open and closed on Nov. 23, 2023.

(Note: This list will be updated as major retailers provide their Thanksgiving hours publicly.)

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

CVS

Albertsons (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)

Ralphs

Walgreens

ACME (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)

Safeway (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)

Vons (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)

Dollar General

Rite Aid

Big Lots

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Kohl's

Target

Best Buy

Walmart

Costco

Sam's Club

Lowe's

ALDI

Publix

Home Depot

Trader Joe's

Ulta Beauty

Nordstrom

Michaels

Macy's

T.J. Maxx

Marshalls

HomeGoods

PetSmart

Gap

Old Navy

Banana Republic

Athleta

