Indiana

Missing Indiana teacher presumed dead after body found in Puerto Rico 

Amanda Webster, 44, was reported missing by her Airbnb host in Naguabo

By Kyla Russell

Central Indiana teacher Amanda Webster went missing in Puerto Rico on Oct. 11. Four days later, local police said they found a body believed to be Webster.

She was first reported missing by her Airbnb host. The host found her bags and rental car at the home after she was supposed to have left, according to NBC Indianapolis affiliate WTHR. She was staying in the east coast town of Naguabo.

After a dayslong search, Puerto Rico police posted on Facebook on Saturday saying they found a body that “could be that of a woman” in a river in the Rio Blanco neighborhood.

The body was found face down in a rocky area of the river, the police department said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Nov 16, 2020

Texas Teacher Instructs From Hospital Bed to Keep Students From Falling Behind

California Oct 25, 2022

California Teacher Allegedly Harbored Missing Teen for 2 Years

Webster’s family traveled to the Institute of Forensic Sciences in Puerto Rico on Monday to verify the body found was hers.

No additional information has been released as of Wednesday.

Webster, 44, was an art teacher at Franklin Township schools and worked with special education students.

"There's hundreds if not thousands of lives she directly impacted. A lot of people are going to be feeling this loss," Sharon Rickson, a friend of Webster’s, told WTHR.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us