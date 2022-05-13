Twitter

Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal ‘Temporarily on Hold' Pending Fake Account Details

It wasn’t clear whether a fake account issue could scuttle the deal

Elon Musk
Natan Dvir | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Elon Musk said Friday that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

It's another twist after signs of internal turmoil amid the Tesla billionaire’s planned buyout of the company, including that Twitter fired two of its top managers Thursday.

Stock in both Twitter and Tesla swung sharply in opposite directions, with Twitter’s stock tumbling 18% and Tesla, which Musk had proposed using to help fund the Twitter deal, jumped 5%.

Investors have had to weigh legal troubles for Musk, as well as the possibility that acquiring Twitter could be a distraction from running the world’s most valuable automaker.

Twitter said Thursday that the company is pausing most hiring, except for business-critical roles. In addition, it said in a statement that “we are pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient.”

In a memo sent to employees and confirmed by Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal said the company has not hit growth and revenue milestones after the company began to invest “aggressively” to expand its user base and revenue.

