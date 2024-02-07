elephants

Sweet video shows African elephant running and splashing in California's rain

Nipho, a 12-year-old male African elephant, was enjoying the rain at the San Diego Zoo

While most San Diegans may be saying "rain, rain, go away," at least one resident thinks it's the perfect time to play.

Nipho, a 12-year-old male African elephant who lives at the San Diego Zoo, couldn't have been happier with the inches of precipitation received from an atmospheric river-fueled storm system dumping rain across California. Sweet video shared by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance showed a playful Nipho trumpeting, running and splashing through puddles at the Zoo's Elephant Odyssey this week.

Nipho isn't the only elephant to enjoy the showers. Video shared on Jan. 22, the day of a powerful storm system that caused severe damage across parts of San Diego County, showed two baby pachaderms wrestling in mud puddles.

Not all elephants love the rain, though, and it tends to depend -- similarly to humans -- on personality. Some will retreat to their shelters during the rain.

African elephants are endangered due to poaching threats and habitat loss, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said. The Zoo collaborates with partners in Africa to rehabilitate, raise and rewild orphaned elephants.

Nipho, a 12-year-old African male elephant at the San Diego Zoo celebrates recent rains.

