Dunkin

Dunkin' offering free coffee for rewards members on Mondays through end of month

By NBC Chicago Staff

While it's common for people to feel like they need an extra boost on Monday mornings to start their week, Dunkin' has a remedy for their rewards members this month in the form of free coffee.

Throughout the rest of September, Dunkin' Rewards members can get a medium hot or iced coffee for free with any purchase from any Dunkin' location on Mondays.

Although the offer is only available to rewards members, those interested in the free cup of coffee can sign up here.

The offer comes as Dunkin' has rolled out their fall menu, headlined by a pumpkin spice latte but also including seasonal items such as a nutty pumpkin coffee, a pumpkin muffin and a pumpkin cake donut.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The promotion is to commemorate National Coffee Day, coming up on Sept. 29.

This article tagged under:

DunkinFood & DrinkcoffeeDunkin'
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us