Disneyland's classic attraction "it's a small world" will welcome a few new faces beginning Friday.

The ride, which celebrates the diversity of children across the globe, will now feature dolls in wheelchairs, a move to honor guests and cast members with disabilities.

The dolls will be featured in the Latin America portion and final scene of the boat ride.

Kim Irvine, the executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement the addition to the ride builds upon the "legacy of representation in ‘it’s a small world.'"

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The dolls were unveiled on Friday, just in time for the holiday season.

In photos shared with NBC LA, the dolls are seen holding songbooks for classic holiday songs like "Jingle Bells" and "Deck the Halls."

This isn't the first Disneyland ride to be updated in recent years.

Courtesy: Disneyland Resort

"Over the years, we have made updates and enhancements to our attractions to reflect more accurate representation of diversity around the world," Disneyland Resort said in a statement.

These updated attractions include the Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain, which will feature an entirely new theme from the film "The Princess and the Frog."

The new dolls on "it's a small world" will also be featured at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Paris in 2023, according to the park.

"It's a small world" opened at Disneyland in 1966 after debuting at the New York World's Fair from 1964 to 1965.

The theme park will have a car locator feature on its app later this year. Video broadcast July 13, 2022 at 6 a.m.