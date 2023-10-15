What to Know Cafe Landwer's 'Eras' menu is available until Nov. 21

Drinks (including cocktails and mocktails) start at $7

Food is priced between $9 and $22

Drop everything now, Swifties.

To celebrate the release of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film, Cafe Landwer in Century City is offering a limited time "Eras" menu.

The food and drinks are named after the 12-time Grammy award winner's biggest hits and represent different "eras" based on each album's distinctive style.

Drinks include the Speak Now spritz ($15), a color-changing cocktail concoction, the TK Buzz ($16), a mix of seltzer and tequila with a "buzz" flower that will leave your mouth tingling and Champagne Problems ($11), a specialty brut that will make the whole place shimmer.

Photos: ‘Eras Tour' menu at Cafe Landwer in Century City

The Holy Grounds ($8), a blended vanilla iced coffee topped with house-made whipped cream, and Paris ($7), an elevated Shirley Temple with a splash of cream, are two nonalcoholic drink options.

For the main event you can choose between Swift's "Red" or "Midnights" eras. The Red dish ($22) is mezzi rigatoni pasta with house-made spicy vodka sauce, and Breakfast at Midnight ($17) is french toast with fresh fruit, maple syrup and whipped cream. You can order Taylor Tots ($9) on the side — tater tots garnished with harissa aoili and a side of (seemingly) ranch.

As for the regular menu, you can expect "Mediterranean cuisine meets comfort food" like hummus bowls, chicken schawarma and pizza and pasta.

The cafe opens every day at 8 a.m., but reservations are recommended. If you need help on navigating the Century City mall or parking, click here for an explainer from the owner.