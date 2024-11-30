Israel-Hamas War

Vehicle carrying World Central Kitchen workers hit by Israeli airstrike, charity says

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

A man reacts in front of a car hit by an Israeli strike
BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images

A vehicle carrying World Central Kitchen workers was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, the organization said this morning in a post on X.

The organization said it had "incomplete information" and was "urgently seeking more details."

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said it struck a vehicle that it claims contained a WCK worker who took part in the Oct. 7 attack. The charity organization pushed back on this claim in its statement.

"World Central Kitchen had no knowledge that any individual in the vehicle had alleged ties to the October 7th Hamas attack," the post on X stated, adding that the organization is pausing operations in Gaza.

"Our hearts are with our colleagues and their families in this unimaginable moment," World Central Kitchen said.

